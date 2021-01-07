Limpopo health MEC singles out 'careless' youth

Festive revellers and travellers blamed for Covid spike

As Limpopo recorded more than 800 new Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours, health MEC Phophi Ramathuba has blamed festive travellers and social gatherings for the spike in infections in the province.



Ramathuba said young people who had gone to parties, soccer tournaments and shopping malls and people who had travelled from other provinces to Limpopo during the festive season were responsible for the surge in Covid-19 infections...