Limpopo health MEC singles out 'careless' youth
Festive revellers and travellers blamed for Covid spike
As Limpopo recorded more than 800 new Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours, health MEC Phophi Ramathuba has blamed festive travellers and social gatherings for the spike in infections in the province.
Ramathuba said young people who had gone to parties, soccer tournaments and shopping malls and people who had travelled from other provinces to Limpopo during the festive season were responsible for the surge in Covid-19 infections...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.