Province vows to honour arts legend Rapetsoa

Revered actor and playwright Mahuma Paul Rapetsoa, 70, who died of Covid-related illness last week, will be recognised for his great work in the arts industry.

Rapetsoa was buried in Seshego, Polokwane, yesterday at a funeral attended by close family members due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Speaking at the funeral, Limpopo MEC for sports, arts and culture Thandi Moraka revealed that government will work together with the Rapetsoa family to determine a befitting honour for the legend.

“I agree with many of you that Bra Paul should be honoured, and it is really befitting to do so. As government we will meet with the family to discuss which honour will befit the multi-talented Rapetsoa,” she said.

Moraka said government has received many suggestions on how to honour Rapetsoa, including naming the planned Limpopo Arts Theatre after him.

“Limpopo has lost a treasure in Bra Paul, who was always available to guide the department. I had set an appointment with Bra Paul for this month wherein he had requested to share ideas on how to improve and strengthen the arts activities in the province, and unfortunately he left us before we could meet,” said Moraka.

Speaker after speaker described Rapetsoa as a humble teacher full of humour and bursting laughter.

His son Matome Rapetsoa told mourners that his father was a man of wise words, especially when he faced challenges.

“I remember when I was facing my own challenges in life and my father told me words I will never forget. He said 'Matome, aspire to inspire before you expire’. I felt those words,” he said.

Rapetsoa played a role of Malome Josias on SABC1 daily soapie Skeem Sam and also produced many Sepedi radio dramas for SABC’s Thobela FM.

Skhumbuzo Mbatha, who plays the role of school teacher Manaka on Skeem Sam, described Rapetsoa as a well-respected man.

“He was too old for us (younger people) to call him Bra Paul. And as we know we can only refer to peers of our older brothers as bras, not someone as old as him (Rapetsoa). But with him it was different because he would not mind to be called like that. And that didn’t take respect away from him, instead he got it more,” Mbatha said.