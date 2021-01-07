Trump summoned supporters to "wild" protest, and told them to fight. They did.

The chaos in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday unfolded after President Donald Trump spent weeks whipping up his supporters with false allegations of fraud in the Nov. 3 election, culminating in a call to march to the building that represents U.S. democracy.

Trump, who has refused to concede his loss to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden, had urged his supporters multiple times to come to Washington for a rally on Wednesday, the day the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate were scheduled to certify the results of the Electoral College.

"Statistically impossible to have lost the 2020 Election," Trump, a Republican, tweeted on Dec. 20. "Big protest in DC on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!"

They turned out in the thousands and heard the president urge them to march on the Capitol building to express their anger at the voting process and to pressure their elected officials to reject the results.

"We're going to walk down to the Capitol and we're going to cheer on our brave senators and Congressmen and women," Trump told the crowd, speaking with the White House as a backdrop.

Appearing at what could be his last rally as the sitting president, Trump exhorted his supporters "to fight."

"We will never give up, we will never concede,” Trump said, delighting the crowd by calling Democratic victories the product of what he called "explosions of bullshit."

"Bulls*it! Bulls*it! Bullsh*t!" people chanted in reply.

Trump has sought for weeks to thwart a peaceful transfer of power, aided by groups such as "Stop the Steal," which promoted the day's protest and peddled false claims about voter fraud on Facebook and other social media.

In a statement posted on Twitter by White House spokesman Dan Scavino on Thursday, Trump said there would be an orderly transition of power "though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election".

But Wednesday's events were the culmination of his efforts to thwart a peaceful transfer. About 50 minutes into the speech, some of his supporters, waving Trump flags, began heading toward Capitol Hill, where unprecedented mayhem ensued.

Protesters fought through police barricades, stormed the building and entered lawmakers' chambers. The certification process was stopped and Vice President Mike Pence and members of Congress were evacuated.

One civilian was shot dead, Washington police said. As night fell, a Capitol official said the building had been cleared, but outside, some way from the grounds, scores of protesters remained, including members of militia and far-right groups.