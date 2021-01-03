Eight die in head-on crash as holiday traffic spikes on major routes

Traffic volumes were expected to increase substantially on Sunday as holidaymakers return home — having to navigate the Covid-19 pandemic, congestion, accidents, poor weather and the 9pm curfew.

“The combination of high volumes, congestion, adverse weather, traffic disruptions and a national curfew can have a debilitating impact on road safety. Road users are requested to carefully plan their trips to allow for extra travel time and not to rush to their destinations at the last minute to try to beat the curfew,” said N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) operations manager Thania Dhoogra.

N3TC warned travellers to expect “very busy traffic conditions” exceeding 2,000 vehicles an hour in a northbound direction, towards Gauteng, on Sunday.

Motorists experienced heavy delays when the N3 was closed on Saturday evening after a serious crash involving six vehicles in heavy rain.

SABC news reported that eight people were killed and three others seriously injured. Department of roads and transport spokesperson Hillary Mophete told the broadcaster that a vehicle was travelling southbound and five other vehicles travelling north when the head-on collision occurred.

“It is alleged that the Jetta lost control, veered to the northbound [lanes] and collided with all five vehicles. All occupants of the Polo Vivo and four others from the Jetta lost their lives. A total of eight people died on the scene. One female and seven males died while three people escaped the crash with serious injuries while one escaped with minor injuries.”