Fake Covid-19 medical certificates doing the rounds
SA intensifies effort to curb border jumping at Beitbridge
Police rounded up Zimbabweans crossing the Beitbridge border illegally into SA yesterday, with people arrested as authorities stepped up security to stem the tide of illegal crossings by increasing patrols on the Limpopo River and the parameter fence.
At around 1pm, a police Nyala and two vehicles emerged from the border post fully loaded with people caught while trying to cross to SA illegally...
