'I have broken no rules': Mantashe wedding interrupted by adjusted Covid regulations

National police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo confirmed that Mantashe reported the matter to the police on Tuesday morning.

“It’s true, he came there to the police station to report that the wedding was planned and that the wedding had already happened on Monday and there were still people there on Tuesday.”

Naidoo said Mantashe arrived at the police station between 8am and 8.30am. “He said, 'listen, these people are still here. The wedding already happened yesterday and the president made the pronouncement last night and I have these people.' So we said 'not a problem, they must be dispersed' and then they dispersed them.”

Naidoo said no-one was arrested. “Together with his protectors and the police, we made sure that we managed the situation. But he did inform us that if we find a lot of people here, it was because of the wedding yesterday. During the day as the people were leaving, there were reported being made that there is a gathering.”

Naidoo said the police did not know about the event until Tuesday when Mantashe reported the matter. “We went there to make sure that the people had been dispersed because people were calling us as well. They were not calling to complain, they were calling to say there is a gathering.”