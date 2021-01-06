Limpopo health MEC slams claims there are no ICU beds in the province

Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba has rubbished claims by a doctor at Mankweng Hospital that there are no ICU beds available at that hospital and others in the province, leading to the increase in Covid-19 related deaths.

On Wednesday, SowetanLIVE and TimesLIVE published an account from a doctor who said patients were dying at an alarming rate at that hospital due to the unavailability of ICU beds. The doctor said they couldn’t transfer patients to other hospitals in the province as ICU beds there were also full.

In response, Ramathuba labelled the claims as a lie, and said the doctors who spread this kind of misinformation were those who don’t want to work in Covid-19 wards.

“These are the doctors who work in surgical wards and because there is no work there currently we are redirecting them to work in Covid-19 wards, but they don’t want to do so,” she told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE.

Ramathuba said some unit heads were refusing to let their staff work in Covid-19 wards because they said they don't want their people to die.