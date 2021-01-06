ANC halts briefing ahead of special national executive committee meeting

The ANC has postponed its planned media briefing ahead of a special national executive committee (NEC) meeting that is set to discuss the party’s January 8 statement.

The party had promised to brief the media at least two hours before the scheduled special NEC meeting meant to start just after midday on Wednesday.

The briefing has now been postponed to Thursday at 10am. The special NEC will still go ahead as planned.

After a briefing from the health minister on the second wave of Covid-19, the ANC was forced to cancel its 109th birthday bash meant to take place in Limpopo on Friday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was initially meant to be joined by no more than 100 people at a local soccer field in Seleteng, Ga-Mphahlele, where he would deliver the January 8 statement.