South Africa

Limpopo cops arrest 496 people on New Year's Eve for flouting Disaster Management Act restrictions

01 January 2021 - 14:52
496 people in Limpopo spent New Year's in jail after they flouted the Disaster Management Act.
Image: Allan Swart/123RF

Almost 500 people in Limpopo spent New Year's Eve in jail for contravening the alert level 3 restrictions stipulated in the Disaster Management Act.

The arrests were effected during heightened operations conducted on Thursday and Friday morning in all five districts of the province.

The Waterberg district saw 149 people arrested, while four were arrested in Mopani, 146 in Capricorn, 59 in Sekhukhune and 138 in Vhembe district.

The suspects were arrested for the following contraventions:

  • For not wearing masks in public places,
  • Failing to confine themselves at their places of residence during the curfew,
  • For using fireworks at prohibited places,
  • For dispensing and transportation of alcohol as well as consuming alcohol in public.

Acting commissioner of police in Limpopo Maj-Gen Jan Scheepers thanked the rest of the community for complying with the Disaster Management Act saying that good behaviour works to “strengthen and sustain the already existing sound relationship between the community and police”.

“I also want to thank all law enforcement officers for spending sleepless night in ensuring that everyone complied with these regulations.”

TimesLIVE

