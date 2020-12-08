Tributes pour in for theatre doyen Dawn Lindberg

Founder and CEO of Naledi Theatre Awards Dawn Lindberg, who died on Monday night due to Covid-19-related illness, spent her last days working on next year’s edition of the awards.

Lindberg, 75, who is regarded as the pillar of South African theatre fraternity was compiling a list of legends to be honoured and a memoriam page for fallen artists not knowing that she would be part of it. According to theatre fraternity, Lindberg contributed to the development of the theatre fraternity and was the first person to stage a multi-racial theatre production when it was not allowed. Lindberg was further instrumental in the formation of a South African theatre managers and producers organisation that brought the industry together.

Lindberg, who recently hosted the 16th edition of the Naledi Theatre Awards in September, died at the Pletternburg Bay hospital in Cape Town, according to the chairperson of the Naledi Theatre Awards Kgomotso Christopher. She founded the awards with her husband Des Lindberg in 2004. She is survived by her husband, two sons, daughter in law and grandchildren. Christopher, who defined Lindberg as a passionate and hard working woman, said her death was sudden because she was extremely healthy and in good shape.

“As the Naledi family and her family we are devastated because she was full of life. After she tested positive she got sick fast but she was still communicating with us. She was not gravely ill and was quite strong and hoping she would pull through.”

“Dawn always started to work on the next edition of Naledi Theatre Awards after the event. Even this time she had already begun. The Naledis were the closest thing to her and the last days of her life Naledi Theatre Awards were in her mind. She had many dreams for our industry and for the Naledis.”