Naledi awards reflected her passion
Tributes pour in for theatre doyen Dawn Lindberg
Founder and CEO of Naledi Theatre Awards Dawn Lindberg, who died on Monday night due to Covid-19-related illness, spent her last days working on next year’s edition of the awards.
Lindberg, 75, who is regarded as the pillar of South African theatre fraternity was compiling a list of legends to be honoured and a memoriam page for fallen artists not knowing that she would be part of it. According to theatre fraternity, Lindberg contributed to the development of the theatre fraternity and was the first person to stage a multi-racial theatre production when it was not allowed. Lindberg was further instrumental in the formation of a South African theatre managers and producers organisation that brought the industry together.
Lindberg, who recently hosted the 16th edition of the Naledi Theatre Awards in September, died at the Pletternburg Bay hospital in Cape Town, according to the chairperson of the Naledi Theatre Awards Kgomotso Christopher. She founded the awards with her husband Des Lindberg in 2004. She is survived by her husband, two sons, daughter in law and grandchildren. Christopher, who defined Lindberg as a passionate and hard working woman, said her death was sudden because she was extremely healthy and in good shape.
“As the Naledi family and her family we are devastated because she was full of life. After she tested positive she got sick fast but she was still communicating with us. She was not gravely ill and was quite strong and hoping she would pull through.”
“Dawn always started to work on the next edition of Naledi Theatre Awards after the event. Even this time she had already begun. The Naledis were the closest thing to her and the last days of her life Naledi Theatre Awards were in her mind. She had many dreams for our industry and for the Naledis.”
South African State Theatre (SAST) artistic director Aubrey Sekhabi defined Lindberg as one of the driving forces behind the development of theatre in South Africa. Sekhabi said the SAST was supposed to have hosted Lindberg last week for a celebration of award-winners this year at the institution.
“We invited her on Sunday last week and we got a call that she was not well from her husband Des. We did not think that it was something serious. We communicated with her and she even did a video that we played. It is sad day in the history of South African theatre. Dawn played a huge role in terms of development and she made sure that the concept of the Naledi works out together with her husband. Sometimes they hosted the awards from their own pocket.”
Market Theatre artistic director James Ngcobo said: “A feisty, fearless fighter for our sector. That is who Dawn Lindberg was. I heard about her passing this morning, a very sad and difficult year we have just gone through. She has carved an amazing spaceport for herself in our industry.
Theatre on the Square said: “Theatre on the Square is shocked and saddened by the devastating and unexpected news of the untimely passing of amazing theatre icon, Dawn Lindberg. She will be a huge loss to the industry and will be remembered for many productions and concerts at the theatre – and her presence at opening nights with Des, always at her side. Heartfelt condolences to dear Des and cherished memories of their wonderful partnership.”
