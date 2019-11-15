Artistic dancer Lulu Mlangeni recognised

Choreographer and dancer Lulu Mlangeni's dedication and compassion for her work has paid off after she received the biggest recognition in her career.

The enterprising artistic dancer was named the Standard Bank Young Artist in dance (SBYA) for 2020 last week.

She was named a winner alongside musician Nthato Mokgata, fine artist Blessing Ngobeni, jazz singer Sisonke Xonti and theatre maker Jefferson Tshabalala.

As a winner of the prestigious accolade, she joins a list of talented stars who have shone since the awards were started in 1981. The SBYA is presented by National Arts Festival Committee to emerging young South African artists who have demonstrated exceptional ability in their chosen fields but have not yet achieved national exposure and acclaim.

Speaking to Time Out, Mlangeni said it has not sunk in yet that she was the winner. "I am beyond excited. I am honoured and feel proud to win the SBYA.