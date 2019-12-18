A decade of exciting growth for SA theatre

The local theatre industry has been through an interesting phase over the past 10 years, despite lingering concerns about black women being at the bottom of the industry's power dynamics.

Overall, the period saw a big change in how black stories were told and also celebrated black writers such as Zakes Mda, Can Themba, Es'kia Mphahlele, Mbongeni Ngema and Percy Mtwa.

Theatre-goers enjoyed classic stories like King Kong, The Suitcase, Sarafina, Sizwe Banzi is Dead, Asinamali, Nongogo, Woza Albert, Nothing But The Truth, and Ukutshona ko Mendi, among others.

On the other side, new scripts and musicals were created with Marikana: The Musical being rated among the best productions of the past decade.

It was adapted by Aubrey Sekhabi from the novel We Are Going To Kill Each Other Today - The Marikana Story by journalists Felix Dlangamandla, Thanduxolo Jika, Lucas Ledwaba, Sebabatso Mosamo, Athandiwe Saba and Leon Sadiki.

The Market Theatre's artistic director James Ngcobo agrees that the past 10 years were quite delightful and interesting.

Ngcobo, an award-winning director in his own right, praises the incubation programme that was launched by the department of arts & culture in conjunction with different theatre institutions. The programme produced many young and exciting individuals.