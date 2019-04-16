KZN music promoter also Welcome Msomi's victim

A Port Shepstone-based, KwaZulu-Natal, music promoter has accused legendary playwright Welcome Msomi of defrauding him.

Siyabonga Msomi, not related to Welcome, is the new victim of Msomi's modus operandi; and it emerged just two weeks after co-founder of the Naledi Theatre Awards, Dawn Lindberg, revealed that she was also swindled by Msomi.

Siyabonga, who is the promoter of the popular UGU Jazz Festival in Port Shepstone, was allegedly defrauded of R390,000.

Msomi is currently in jail for allegedly stealing R8m from the Living Legends Trust Fund. He was arrested three weeks ago in Durban where he was allegedly hiding.

Siyabonga claimed that in 2017 he approached Msomi hoping to get a loan to settle some debts while waiting for municipalities and sponsors to pay him out.

Msomi allegedly promised to get him a R2m loan in Dubai.

However, he first asked for administration fee, which amounted to R390,000, since it was an international loan.

According to text messages between the two, which Sowetan has seen, the money was transferred from a cheque account on September 1 2017, at 1.55pm, to Msomi's FNB account.