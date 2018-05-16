Momo Matsunyane to finally get her name on award

TV actress and theatre director Momo Matsunyane is aggrieved that Naledi Theatre Awards organisers failed to engrave her name on an award she won last year.

On Monday night, a group of young performers, who call themselves the Black Face Collective, staged a silent protest at the nomination party for this year's Naledis at the Market Theatre in Newtown, Johannesburg, to support Matsunyane.

Matsunyane's show Tau, that she co-directed with Thabiso Rammala, won three awards last year for best ensemble, best lighting design and best original choreography.

However, her name did not appear on the nomination list and was not engraved on the award the show won for best ensemble.

The 29-year-old said she felt like she was being silenced or erased from the credit that was rightfully hers.

She told Sowetan she noticed that her name was not included when she was perusing the programme during the awards ceremony.