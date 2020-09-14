Angola Camp 13 and Xova win big at Naledi Theatre Awards
Theatre productions Xova and Angola Camp 13 swept the board clean at this year's Naledi Theatre Awards that took place virtually on Sunday night.
Angola Camp 13 walked away with six awards while Xova took five awards home. Written and directed by Sello Maseko, Angola Camp 13 won in major categories, including Best Musical Production, Best Director of a Musical, Best Ensemble, Best Original Score, Best Choreography and Best Sound Design...
