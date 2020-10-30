Actress fired up ahead of the play's upcoming Market Theatre season

Mtinta recharges creative energy in Xova

It’s often a tall order for actors to consistently find work and keep up appearing in different shows for decades.



But for Charmaine Mtinta, who has been lucky enough to have a career spanning decades, the sky is the limit. Mtinta has matured as an actress from the days of Yizo Yizo, where she played Nomsa, and there is no sign of slowing down. ..