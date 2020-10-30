Actress fired up ahead of the play's upcoming Market Theatre season
Mtinta recharges creative energy in Xova
It’s often a tall order for actors to consistently find work and keep up appearing in different shows for decades.
But for Charmaine Mtinta, who has been lucky enough to have a career spanning decades, the sky is the limit. Mtinta has matured as an actress from the days of Yizo Yizo, where she played Nomsa, and there is no sign of slowing down. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.