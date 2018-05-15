Entertainment

Naledi Theatre Awards nominees announced

By Patience Bambalele - 15 May 2018 - 10:47
Andile Gumbi as King Kong.
Image: Jesse Kramer

For his outstanding performance in King Kong, former Isibaya star Andile Gumbi has scored a nomination at the 2018 Naledi Theatre Awards.

Gumbi and other theatre stars were revealed at the awards nominees party in Newtown, Joburg, last night.

The acclaimed King Kong musical scored five nominations. Gumbi is nominated in the best male lead performance, while Nondumiso Tembe got a nod in the best lead performance in a musical by a female actress.

King Kong director Jona-
than Munby walked away with best director nomination, while the show itself scored a best musical nomination.

Mbongeni Ngema's Sarafina scored four nominations. Sarafina is nominated in the best musical, best director in a musical, best newcomer performance and best female actress in a musical. TV and theatre star Masasa Mbangeni scored the best female performer nomination in a play for her role in The Suitcase.

Naledi Theatre awards CEO Dawn Lindberg said: "As usual, funding has been an issue. However, in true showbiz fashion, the show must go on."

The awards will take place on June 18.

