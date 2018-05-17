Kgomotso Christopher chairs Naledis

Scandal! actress Kgomotso Christopher has been appointed chairwoman of the Naledi Theatre Awards board.

Christopher, who plays Yvonne Thebe on the e.tv soapie, makes history as she becomes the first black woman to be Naledi's board chair.

Speaking from overseas, she said she felt honoured.

Christopher has been a board member of Naledi Theatre Awards for four years, and served as a judge in Assitej (Association Internationale du Théâtre de 'Enfance et la Jeunesse) judging panel for Young

Audiences, eventually becoming a board member.

She will be serving alongside two deputy chairs, veteran actor Sello Maake ka-Ncube and artist activist Maishe Maponya, and patron John Kani. "I feel privileged to be in a position to directly influence and shape the future of this prestigious 14-year-old awards institution," she said.

Christopher's role as chairwoman will be working with the board and CEO, Dawn Lindberg, to create and implement the strategies and goals of Naledi Awards. "I will also be in the capacity of spokesperson and representative of the awards in general."

On becoming the first black woman on this position, she said: "Being the first black woman comes with responsibility. However, with responsibility comes the opportunity to be a voice within the board that will share new perspectives about the arts and culture space, nuanced and informed by the fact that I am a black South African woman."

Since the Naledis have struggled to attract more investors, some of the challenges facing Christopher will be to change perspectives about the importance of the arts.