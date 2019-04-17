Welcome 'conned' another Msomi

A music promoter has accused legendary playwright Welcome Msomi of scamming him.

Siyabonga Msomi, no relation, is Welcome's alleged new victim. It emerged just two weeks after co-founder of the Naledi Theatre Awards, Dawn Lindberg, revealed that she was also allegedly swindled by Msomi.

Siyabonga, promoter of the popular UGU Jazz Festival in Port Shepstone, KwaZulu-

Natal, was allegedly defrauded of R390,000.

On Monday, Msomi's lawyer Benito Mangolele said he first needed to consult with his client. Yesterday, Mangolele responded: "My instructions are that we're not commenting."

Msomi is currently in jail for allegedly stealing R8m from the Living Legends Trust Fund. He was arrested three weeks ago in Durban and he was denied bail last week.

Siyabonga said in 2017 he approached Welcome to get a loan to settle some debts while waiting for municipalities and sponsors to pay him. Msomi allegedly promised to get him a R2m loan in Dubai. However, he allegedly first asked for an administration fee, which amounted to R390,000, as it was an international loan.

According to text messages between Welcome and Siyabonga, which Sowetan has seen, the money was transferred to Msomi's FNB account at 1.55pm on September 1 2017.

"[But] after transferring the money to his [Welcome's] account, he went quiet. There were no updates about the money and I got worried.

"He even ignored my calls. When he finally answered, he said he would return my money because I wanted to pull out of the loan deal."