Amputee dancer won't let cancer diminish his dreams

By Patience Bambalele - 18 September 2020 - 11:41

Dancer Musa Motha has never allowed cancer that led to his leg being amputated stop him from becoming a professional contemporary dancer.

It is through his propelling spirit and never-say-die attitude that Motha was awarded a Lesedi Spirit of Courage Award at this year’s Naledi Theatre Awards that took place on Sunday. The 24-year-old from Sebokeng, in the Vaal Triangle, south of Johannesburg, says getting the special award means that people have been watching his hard work and dedication. Motha says it has always been his wish to win a prestigious award...

