Kabila alliance rejects Congo president's bid for new coalition

Allies of former Congolese leader Joseph Kabila on Monday rejected President Felix Tshisekedi's move to end his governing coalition with them, setting up a stark test of Tshisekedi's political strength and sparking clashes in the capital.

One day after announcing he planned to form a new majority coalition that would leave him free to sack his government, Tshisekedi asked for the resignation of Prime Minister Sylvestre Ilunga, who is a Kabila ally, a source at the presidency said.

"He's not going to resign. We know that," the source said, adding that Tshisekedi would have to force Ilunga out by other means.

Ilunga's representatives declined immediate comment.

Tshisekedi, a longtime opposition leader, agreed to the coalition after Democratic Republic of Congo's disputed 2018 election, in which Tshisekedi defeated the outgoing Kabila's chosen successor but Kabila allies won majorities in parliament.