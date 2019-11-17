Judge me on merit not my colour: Steenhuisen

Judge me on merit and not the colour of my skin, this was the appeal made by the newly elected DA interim leader John Steenhuisen.

In his first address just moments after his election, Steenhuisen fielded questions around the DA electing a white leader in a country that is mostly black. He said that issues faced by black South Africans do not necessarily need to be addressed by a black leader.

“Yes, I happen to be a white South African but I want South Africans to judge me not on the colour of my skin but rather on the quality of contribution that I can make to improving the lives of South Africans,” said Steenhuisen.

“You don’t have to look a certain way, speak a certain way to speak out against injustice... we have a proud history of people in our party who didn’t look like the people they were fighting for and were out there everyday in the frontlines improving their lives.”