'The buck stops with the leader': John Steenhuisen on Mmusi Maimane's exit as DA leader

DA parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen has come out in support of the party’s review report, which led to Mmusi Maimane’s resignation as head of the DA.

Speaking to Eusebius McKaiser on Radio 702 on Tuesday morning, Steenhuisen said he did not believe in collective responsibility and that the buck stops with the party leader, no matter what.

“It doesn’t matter where things went wrong, the buck stops with the leader,” said Steenhuisen.

When a party had a bad election result, leaders the world over took responsibility and stepped down, he said.