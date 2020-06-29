Helen Zille's words upset black DA leaders

The fallout over Helen Zille's recent remarks that "there are more racist laws today than there were under apartheid", has seen black party leaders increasingly speaking out against her including some of her close allies.

Zille's long-time associate and DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela has joined the cacophony of discontent speaking out against her remarks after several leaders joined the fray last week labelling Zille's comments "insensitive".

The DA leadership is under mounting pressure to take action against Zille who has a penchant of causing a social media storms with controversial comments on colonialism and apartheid.

Without mentioning Zille by name, Madikizela yesterday told Sowetan that he "fundamentally" disagreed with her remarks.

"When people are saying today's laws are more racist than apartheid, I fundamentally disagree with that because apartheid racist laws empowered mostly white people," Madikizela said.

"We have laws in SA that were meant to empower black people but they are not.