DA prepares to elect new leader

The DA will be thrust into the spotlight again this week as it prepares to elect an interim leader.

It will be a three-horse race with the party's parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen, Gauteng member of the provincial legislature Makashule Gana and Western Cape provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela in the running for the position. This comes less than a month after Mmusi Maimane resigned as DA leader and from the party.

The party's federal council, which will convene on Sunday, will also elect an interim federal chair to replace Athol Trollip, who resigned along with Maimane.

In parliament this week, the portfolio committee on justice will start interviewing candidates for the position of deputy public protector. Kevin Malunga elected not to serve a second term. His seven-year term will end next month.

Some of the shortlisted candidates include Moshoeshoe Toba, a senior manager for legal services at Sars; Sonwabile Mancotywa, former CEO of the National Heritage Council; Shadrack Nkuna, an advocate and deputy director of public administration investigations at the Public Service Commission, and acting head of legal services at the SA Human Rights Commission Buang Jones.

On Wednesday, auditor-general Kimi Makwetu will release national and provincial government's audit results for the 2018-2019 financial year.