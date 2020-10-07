'We'll be in touch with the NPA', says Ace Magashule, denying knowledge of his 'imminent arrest'

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says he has instructed his lawyers to contact the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to verify rumours of his pending arrest.

After a media report that a warrant had been issued for his arrest, Magashule told SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE on Tuesday night that neither he nor his lawyers had been formally informed of plans to arrest him. The Hawks described the claims as “fake news”.

However, Magashule said he had heard a rumour there was an intention to arrest him.

“For now, my lawyers will be in touch with the NPA so that we verify this. For now, I'm saying there is no need for any panic. No need for any Hollywood [style of arrest] because I'm a law-abiding citizen. I have not done anything that is wrong, according to me, and unlawful,” he said.

Asked what the case against him was, he said: “Apparently it is that Estina [dairy farm] thing that I was never involved in.”