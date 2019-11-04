South Africa

WATCH | Steenhuisen on Maimane: 'When you have a bad election result, there should be accountability'

By Staff Reporter - 04 November 2019 - 10:40

DA parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen says he was shocked when former party leader Mmusi Maimane resigned. 

“I was shocked and disappointed. I had really hoped that both of them (Maimane and Athol Trollip) would stay on until the next congress ... unfortunately when you have a bad election result, there should be some form of accountability.

“It was always my view that both of them would remain until then and would be free to contest if they wanted to seek a new mandate. They made a personal decision and I think it needs to be respected.”  

Maimane stepped down after the DA's poor performance in the May national elections. He later announced he was leaving the party.,

Steenhuisen has thrown his hat into the ring in the running for interim leader. He is going toe to toe with Maimane's allies, Gauteng MPL Makashule Gana and Western Cape provincial leader and MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela.

The DA is expected to elect a leader at its congress in April 2020. 

When asked how he felt about being elected parliamentary leader, Steenhuisen said: “Well it’s a huge honour, but obviously the circumstances in which I’ve assumed office are not ideal. Mr Maimane’s departure was not the way we wanted it to go, but the truth of the matter is that there is a job of work that needs to be done here and the work must continue.”

-TimesLIVE

