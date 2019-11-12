Win or lose, Gana says he's in it for the long haul

DA Gauteng MPL Makashule Gana

believes the task that awaits the next

leader of the party is restoration of

people's trust in the party.

Gana was speaking to Sowetan ahead of Sunday's contest against party interim parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen in a two-man race for the position vacated by Mmusi Maimane last month.

The election of an interim leader comes after the DA was rocked by three resignations in two days. First, it was Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba, then followed by Maimane and Athol Trollip, who stepped down as federal chair.

The trio resigned just days after Helen Zille ascended to the position of federal council chairperson.

The burning question in the DA at the moment is race and whether it matters when dealing with redress.

"Race matters, gender matters, so an inclusive SA looks at where the country comes from and the challenges we still face today. We need to be unashamed in addressing the challenges facing the majority of South Africans," said Gana.

He was among a few DA leaders who supported Maimane after the party lost five parliamentary seats, following the

national polls.