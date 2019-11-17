Steenhuisen elected DA's interim leader

John Steenhuisen has been elected the DA’s interim leader. Steenhuisen’s election will see him lead the party until next year when the DA is expected to hold its elective congress where new leadership will be installed.

The DA’s top structure, the federal council, met today to elect an interim leader in a race that was between Steenhuisen and Makashule Gana after the Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela pulled out early this week.

Steenhuisen’s election comes weeks after the former leader Mmusi Maimane resigned from the party along with former federal chairperson Athol Trollip. Ivan Meyer will succeed Trollip as federal chairperson.

“Congratulations to our new interim leader John Steenhuisen - looking forward to continuing building #OneSAForAll under you leadership,” the DA tweeted.

Maimane, Trollip and Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba resigned from the DA days after Helen Zille made a spectacular return to the higher echelons of power in the party last month.