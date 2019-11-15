John Steenhuisen 'likely to be elected as interim leader'

The official opposition, DA, will this weekend go for another showdown in the race to elect its interim leader.

This comes after former leader Mmusi Maimane's shock resignation last month, just a few days after his former ally, turned foe, Helen Zille, was elected as the chairperson of the federal council.

Zille had handed over the reigns as party leader to Maimane in 2015, but made a surprise come back last month when he defeated Athol Trollip for the position.

Trollip's position of federal chairperson is also up for grabs after he also resigned in support of Maimane, just a few days after City of Johannesburg mayor, Herman Mashaba, quit the party citing Zille's election as the reason.

The resignations have left the DA leaderless and in crisis mode.

On Sunday, around 160 members of the DA's federal council will decide on who will be the interim party leader between parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen and Gauteng MPL Makashule Gana.