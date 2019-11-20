Dali Mpofu takes dig at rival leaders' qualifications

EFF national chair Dali Mpofu has taken a jibe at the ANC and the DA over the lack of qualifications in leadership.

This after John Steenhuisen was elected the DA's interim leader on Sunday.

Steenhuisen beat Gauteng MPL Makashule Gana in a race to replace Mmusi Maimane as party leader.

Ivan Meyer was elected the party's interim federal chair in a race against Gauteng MPL Khume Ramulifho and Western Cape health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo.

After the news, Mpofu joked that qualifications weren't a requirement when it came to leading the DA and the ANC, taking a jab at Steenhusien and former president Jacob Zuma.

Taking to Twitter, Mpofu, who has a BProc and an LLB, shared a joke about discussing the importance of working hard to obtain an education with his daughter.