Travelling in my province Gauteng is a good start as there's plenty on offer

Help revive tourism, be a tourist in your own country

September is Tourism Month and with the Covid-19 pandemic, it is not business as usual for the tourism industry. For at least five months, the tourism industry has been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. SA will be opening its borders for international tourists from October 1.



However, while this may be a good thing for the tourism industry, the losses suffered by the industry are immense and it will take a while before the tourism industry recovers fully. It will take a while for us to see the high number of international numbers we saw pre Covid-19 visit our country...