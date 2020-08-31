KZN premier condemns murder of 'progressive' couple on Newcastle farm

The Newcastle community in northern KwaZulu-Natal was reeling in shock after the murder of a couple at their farm in Normandien on Saturday.

Glen and Vida Rafferty were shot dead at the entrance to their farm. Their dog was also shot dead.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said Normandien police were alerted about the double murder at 6am on Sunday.

“It is alleged that a 63-year-old man and his 60-year-old wife were fatally shot by unknown suspects while at a farm in Normandien. Their dog was also shot dead. The suspects ransacked the house, cameras were destroyed and a camera control was taken,” she said.

The suspects fled with the victim’s vehicle. “The vehicle was later found abandoned at Elandslaagte area,” Gwala said.