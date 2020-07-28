Murder case postponed after accused reported Covid-19 symptoms

The trial against seven men accused of fatally shooting a farm manager and injuring his female companion during a robbery has been postponed because one of the suspects has reported Covid-19 symptoms.

Sifiso Happy Madonsela, 33, Solomon Msimango, 32, Raul Mhlanga, 29, Derrick Makamo, 24, Oscar Johannes Chauke, 37, Andy Henry Mahonga and Fannie Mandla Mkhabela,38, are accused of killing Deon de Bruyn and shooting three times a 25-year-old woman who survived and managed to see the accused during a robbery at Kamesisi farm in Komatipoort, Mpumalanga.

The incident took place on July 17 2018 where the accused went to the farm and allegedly robbed the deceased and his wife of money and cellphones.

The seven suspects have not been asked to plead on a charge of murder, conspiracy to commit robbery with aggravating circumstances, kidnapping, two charges of pointing of a firearm, robbery with aggressive circumstances, possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunitions and attempted murder by the Mbombela division of the high court.