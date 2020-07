Anguish for family as police search for elderly couple 'attacked on smallholding'

Family members of the Brand household from Hartswater in the Northern Cape are in anguish as police search for an elderly couple who went missing after a suspected robbery at the weekend, with their fears heightened by the discovery of their daughter's body.

Danie Brand, 83, his wife Breggie, 73, and daughter Elzabie, 54, went missing after they were allegedly attacked on their smallholding on Sunday.

After a search, Danie’s Nissan Micra was found close to Taung in North West and Elzabie's silver Mazda was found on the N18 close to Pudimoe after 11pm on Monday.