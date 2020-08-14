South Africa

Two arrested in connection with KZN south coast murders

By Lwandile Bhengu - 14 August 2020 - 14:06
Police comb through a sugar cane field in KwaZulu-Natal where the body of a fifth woman was found. Two people were arrested on Friday.
Two people have been arrested in connection with the discovery of five women's bodies abandoned in sugar cane fields on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.

A police source close to the investigation confirmed the arrests after a fifth body of an unidentified woman in her twenties was discovered in a bush on a sugar cane farm in Mtwalume on Wednesday.

The discovery came after the body of Zama Chiliza, who disappeared on July 6, was found on Tuesday by women gathering wood.

The bodies of neighbours Akhona Gumede and Nosipho Gumede and that of Nelisiwe Dube were found in sugar cane fields in April and July respectively.

Community policing forum chair Lucky Bhuyeni told TimesLIVE that two men were arrested on Thursday evening and Friday morning but he could not give further details.

KZN police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said police would issue a statement.

