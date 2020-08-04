A year since Meghan Cremer's murder, friend starts campaign to help GBV victims

A close friend of slain Cape Town show jumper Meghan Cremer has launched a crowd funding campaign to help victims of gender-based violence (GBV).

Almost exactly a year ago, on the morning of August 8 2019, Cremer’s body was found at a sand mine in Philippi, five days after she disappeared from near Vaderlansche Rietvlei stud farm.

Shiraaz Jaftha, 34, was arrested for Cremer’s murder.

Lize Hartley, a close friend of Cremer’s, in partnership with human rights organisation Justice Desk, has launched a crowdfunding campaign on BackaBuddy to educate and protect young girls during Women’s Month.

She hopes to raise R60,000 to support the Justice Desk and their Mbokodo Club by covering the cost for 30 young women to benefit from the project, which focuses on female empowerment and leadership, and teaches self-defence to GBV survivors.