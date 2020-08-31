Cops set to appear for murder of Eldorado Park teen Nateniel Julies

Sixteen-year-old Nateniel Julies, who had Down syndrome, was killed in Eldorado Park last Wednesday when, according to reports, he allegedly failed to respond to police questioning.

His family said he was at a tuck shop buying biscuits.

Members of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) arrested the two officers on Friday following outrage from community members who went on a rampage and clashed with police. Several people were injured and houses were damaged when community members threw rocks and police fired rubber bullets.

Ipid said it had charged the pair with murder and possession of prohibited ammunition. Directorate spokesperson Ndileka Cola said charges of defeating the ends of justice could possibly be added.