Cops set to appear for murder of Eldorado Park teen Nateniel Julies

By Naledi Shange - 31 August 2020 - 11:03
The death of Nathaniel Julies sent shock waves across SA, with citizens calling for action against the police officers who allegedly gunned him down.
The death of Nathaniel Julies sent shock waves across SA, with citizens calling for action against the police officers who allegedly gunned him down.
The Eldorado Park community is expected to come out in their numbers at the Protea magistrate’s court near Soweto on Monday as two police officers, accused of shooting dead an unarmed teenage boy, are set to make their first appearance.

16-year-old Nathaniel Julies was shot and killed in Eldorado Park, allegedly by a police officer, on August 26 2020. His family and the community were left devastated. Police minister Bheki Cele paid his respects to the family and addressed the angry community on August 28 2020.

Sixteen-year-old Nateniel Julies, who had Down syndrome, was killed in Eldorado Park last Wednesday when, according to reports, he allegedly failed to respond to police questioning.

His family said he was at a tuck shop buying biscuits.

Members of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) arrested the two officers on Friday following outrage from community members who went on a rampage and clashed with police. Several people were injured and houses were damaged when community members threw rocks and police fired rubber bullets. 

Ipid said it had charged the pair with murder and possession of prohibited ammunition. Directorate spokesperson Ndileka Cola said charges of defeating the ends of justice could possibly be added.

