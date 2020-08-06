Hartswater family to be laid to rest on Thursday morning

The Brand family from Hartswater in the Northern Cape, who were brutally murdered on their farm a week ago, will be laid to rest on Thursday morning.

Danie, 83, and Breggie Brand, 73, and their daughter Elzabie, 54, were found dead in fields around the Taung area.

A huge search was carried out when the family went missing after allegedly being attacked on their property in Hartswater. Danie’s Nissan Micra was found close to Taung and Elzabie's silver Mazda was found on the N18 close to Pudimoe.

Five suspects who were arrested on three counts of murder, kidnapping and theft of motor vehicles have since appeared in court.

The funeral service for the family will be held at 11am on Thursday at the Noorderharts Gemeente Magogong. The service will open in prayer, followed by two hymns before pastor Martin Coetzer leads the scripture.

A slide show video tribute will be played and family members will get a chance to pay their last respects.

TimesLIVE