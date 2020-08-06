South Africa

Hartswater family to be laid to rest on Thursday morning

By Iavan Pijoos - 06 August 2020 - 10:27
The bodies of Danie Brand, 83, his wife Breggie, 73, and their daughter Elzabie, 54, were found in the Taung area after an alleged attack on their Northern Cape farm. They will be laid to rest on Thursday August 6.
Image: Supplied

The Brand family from Hartswater in the Northern Cape, who were brutally murdered on their farm a week ago, will be laid to rest on Thursday morning.

Danie, 83, and Breggie Brand, 73, and their daughter Elzabie, 54, were found dead in fields around the Taung area.

A huge search was carried out when the family went missing after allegedly being attacked on their property in Hartswater. Danie’s Nissan Micra was found close to Taung and Elzabie's silver Mazda was found on the N18 close to Pudimoe.

Five suspects who were arrested on three counts of murder, kidnapping and theft of motor vehicles have since appeared in court.

The funeral service for the family will be held at 11am on Thursday at the Noorderharts Gemeente Magogong. The service will open in prayer, followed by two hymns before pastor Martin Coetzer leads the scripture.

A slide show video tribute will be played and family members will get a chance to pay their last respects.

Drive-by 'march' under way as suspects appear for Hartswater killings

Five suspects are expected to appear in the Hartswater magistrate’s court after the brutal murder of an elderly couple and their daughter in the ...
News
1 week ago

Two more bodies in Hartswater farm murder found, fifth suspect arrested

The last two bodies of Brand family members who went missing at the weekend were found on Tuesday afternoon.
News
1 week ago

