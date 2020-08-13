Farmers to 'make their voices heard' in protest against violent attacks

Farmers across SA are expected to stage protests in the next few days to draw attention to violent attacks on farming communities.

Agri SA said in a statement on Thursday that the agricultural community is expected to make its voice heard in various ways, including protesting against violence on farms, opposing bail for suspected perpetrators of farm attacks and showing support for police.

Farmers in the Northern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Free State are expected to take a stand.

“These efforts are welcomed as they create further awareness of and draw attention to the devastating affect that crime has on the farming communities who produce food for the country and contribute towards the economy,” said Agri SA's Tommie Esterhuyse.

“Agri SA fully supports the actions by its member organisations. These are spontaneous actions by members to once again draw attention to the seriousness of farm attacks and violent crime in their respective communities and to express their condemnation in this regard,” said Esterhuyse.