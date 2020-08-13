R20k reward for info on women's bodies found on KZN south coast

A concerned sugar cane farm owner on KwaZulu-Natal's south coast is offering a R20,000 reward to anyone with concrete information about the murders of five women, three of whose bodies were found on his land.

Owner Siyabonga Gasa told TimesLIVE that he has had sleepless nights after the discovery of three female bodies on his farm in Mtwalume.

“It's very sickening. I am angry. It's not something that is going down well with me. I was born and bred here in Mtwalume, so if anything happens to any member of the community I am also one of them,” said Gasa.

In addition to the reward, Gasa said he would be enlisting the help of private investigators.

The latest body found on Gasa’s property on Wednesday was that of an unidentified woman. Her half naked body was hidden in a bush near the sugar cane field that had been recently harvested.

“There was an open wound on her chest which suggests she was cut. We can’t say whether she was raped or not but the post-mortem is going to determine that,” said police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele at the scene.

The discovery came just 24 hours before the body believed to be that of Zama Chiliza, 38, was found in the same area on Wednesday. She was last seen on July 25, while allegedly on her way to the clinic.