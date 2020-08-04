Lawyer attacks reputation of IPHC murders investigator.

Lawyers representing the accused in the armed attack on the Modise church last month have questioned the investigating officer’s knowledge of the church and all that happened before the killing of five people on July 11.

Sergeant George Maditse spent about two hours on the witness stand in the Westonaria magistrate’s court on Tuesday questioned by defense attorneys Barry Roux and Eric Bryer.

Roux represents a group of accused from number 19 to accused number 42, with the exception of accused 34 and 35 who are represented by Bryer.

Bryer asked Maditse if he knew the total membership of the International Pentecos Holiness Church ( IPHC), as the Modise church is formally known, and conceded he did not.

“You are the investigating officer in this matter and you have no idea how many members the church has.