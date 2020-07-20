Police crack down on rape, murder and hijacking in Nyanga

Western Cape police are cracking down on crime in Browns Farm, Nyanga, one of the most dangerous precincts in SA.

Seven people were arrested in Nyanga last week on charges including murder, rape and hijacking.

A 56-year-old woman and two men aged 19 and 17 were arrested on Thursday in a murder case following an incident in which a 28-year-old man was stabbed multiple times during an argument in Boys Town, Crossroads, Nyanga.

Police spokesperson Mihlali Majikela said the 17-year-old appeared in the Athlone magistrate's court on Friday on a charge of murder. The other two suspects were expected to appear in the same court on Monday.