These are SA's 'irrational' lockdown laws, according to high court

"One might understand the reluctance to have an influx of visitors should the person at death's door be inside the doors of a medical facilities for fear of the spread of Covid-19, but what is the person is in his or her own home or at the home of a family member of friend?

"Loved ones are prohibited from leaving their home to visit if they are not the caregiver of the patient, being prepared to limit their numbers and take any personal precautions. But once the person has passed away, up to 50 people armed with certified copies of death certificates may even cross provincial borders to attend the funeral of one who has departed and is no longer in need of support.

"The disparity of the situations are not only distressing but irrational."