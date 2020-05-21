SA could run out of ICU beds by early June as we head towards virus peak

SA is going to run out of ICU beds, and it could be as early as June.

And the situation would be have been a lot bleaker without the lockdown, which reduced the transmission of Covid-19 in the country by between 40% and 60%.

Critical patients on average require six days in a hospital ward plus another 10 in ICU if recovery happens. Should they die, it usually happens after six days in ICU.

By July 16.4-million N95 face masks, and 1.3-million testing swabs will be needed.

These figures are according to different modellers who took part in a presentation by the department of health on Thursday.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said he wanted to share with the public how modelling works, and the large amount of data that had to be factored in.

He also called on the public to acknowledge that this crisis is unfolding before our eyes, and there is thus no way of knowing if a model is perfectly accurate until after the fact.