‘It can be done’: church leaders want to spread the gospel under level 3

Millions of congregants across the country are pinning their hopes on President Cyril Ramaphosa and the government allowing church services to resume under level 3 of the lockdown.

Religious delegations met Ramaphosa this week in a bid to persuade him to consider the reopening of churches, albeit under stringent conditions.

Government is getting ready to ease the lockdown regulations and revive the ailing economy.

Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana from the SA Council of Churches told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE on Friday that during the meeting with Ramaphosa suggestions were put forward on how churches could operate under level 3.

Mpumlwana said they handed a document to Ramaphosa, providing guidelines on how churches could operate should they be permitted to operate.