Lockdown rules 'unconstitutional and invalid' - high court

The North Gauteng High Court on Tuesday declared the national lockdown regulations for level 3 and level 4 "unconstitutional and invalid".

The case was brought by the Liberty Fighters Network’s (LFN), which argued that the lockdown restrictions were unlawful and unconstitutional because a state of emergency has not been declared.

In a statement issued by cabinet, government said it noted the judgement and said a response would be issued in due course.

“Government has taken note of the judgement delivered by the Gauteng Division of the High Court today, June 2 2020, declaring the Alert Level 4 and Alert Level 3 Lockdown regulations unconstitutional and invalid.