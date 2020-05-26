Makeshift mortuaries could become a reality as we head towards virus peak

In New York, makeshift morgues — refrigerated containers on the back of trucks — have become a common sight on suburban streets.

In Madrid, Spain, last month, a popular ice rink was repurposed as a morgue, and in London, the Muslim community has clubbed together to establish temporary morgues at mosques.

In Italy, some hard-hit northern cities had no choice but to send the bodies of the deceased to small towns for cremation after morgues were overflowing with bodies.

Prof Lorna Martin, head of forensic services in the Western Cape, told TimesLIVE, “A Covid-19 death is considered a natural death. In that case, with a natural death, the body is normally the family’s responsibility, not the state’s. That’s why we have the private undertaker industry.”

However, as the death toll curves up towards the predicted figures, all that could change.

“At some point, it would become the duty of the state because private undertakers would not be able to cope with all the bodies,” said Martin.

“We don’t have mortuaries for great numbers of deceased bodies. Normally, the bodies of those who have died from a natural death go to an undertaker, who has the mortuary and storage facilities.”

Martin said that field mortuaries next to field hospitals might become a necessity if the worst-case scenario plays out.

“In some countries, field mortuaries have been used. Fields are used for tents and refrigerators to store bodies. Where you have field hospitals you would need field mortuaries,” she said.

She said that bodies of those who have died of the virus are considered infectious, though their ability to transmit the virus is only through being touched.