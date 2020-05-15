Here's what’s driving Covid-19 infections in Nelson Mandela Bay

Colleagues of the Covid-19 positive police officer said she had not been well for at least a week, and they had to take her to Livingstone Hospital on Tuesday after she collapsed at work.

“Her temperature was checked daily and had a normal reading, like everyone else, ranging at around 35.6°C, but we could see she was not her usual self. She was not well,” one person said.

“Last week, we raised this with our line managers but they did not take us seriously. We even went so far as to report the matter directly to her immediate supervisor, and still nothing happened.

“On Tuesday, she was really not well. Myself and other colleagues had to carry her to the car.

“We went to fetch a few of her things from her house before driving her to Livingstone Hospital, where she was immediately admitted into ICU.

“We were in direct contact with [the patient] and yet none of us have been instructed to isolate. After our screening [on Thursday morning], we were told to report back for duty on Friday.”

Mbengashe said the hotspot areas were driven by large umbers of people being infected at funerals and shopping centres.

“We’re talking with our colleagues at social development about Sassa offices and something is being done.

“We’ve also found private hospitals have higher levels of infections,” he said.

Mbengashe said traditional events were also drivers of infection.

In the metro, Shoprite in KwaDwesi, Checkers in Newton Park and Woolworths in Walmer were some of the stores in the metro identified as hotspots in the retail sector. The Sassa office in Zwide was also identified as a hotspot.

Mbengashe said there were only 129 patients in hospitals, many of whom were there because they could not self-isolate in their homes.

He said there were 47 patients in isolation.

Of the Eastern Cape’s recorded 31 deaths, 16 occurred in hospitals.