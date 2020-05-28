The dos and don'ts of level 3 lockdown
Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Thursday announced the rules and regulations under level 3 of the lockdown.
Below is a summary of those rules, which kick in from June 1.
Movements of people:
You may travel for “any service” allowed under level 3, go to and from work, go to school and university once they open, and attend a place of worship.
However, when you leave the house you are required to wear a mask “or other appropriate item” to cover the nose and mouth. You are not allowed to be in “any public place” or use any public transport if you are not wearing a mask.
You are also not allowed to travel between provinces, districts, metropolitan areas and hotspot areas unless you are “carrying out work responsibilities” as allowed under level 3 and, provided you have a permit, moving to a new home, caring for an “immediate family member”, are a member of parliament, going to school, attending a funeral, getting medical treatment or returning to where you live after undergoing quarantine.
Movement of children:
“The movement of children between co-holders of parental responsibilities” is allowed under level 3 provided the parents have a valid court order, a parental rights and responsibilities agreement or parenting plan registered with the family advocate, or a permit if issued by a magistrate. Among other rules, it was also stated that the household the child is moving to and from must also be confirmed as Covid-19 free.
Attendance of funerals:
If you want to attend a funeral, you are only allowed to do so provided you are the:
- spouse or partner of the deceased;
- child or grandchild of the deceased;
- child-in-law of the deceased;
- parent of the deceased;
- sibling of the deceased; or
- grandchild of the deceased.
This is for biological, adopted, stepchild or foster children.
Attendance of funerals continues to be limited to 50 people, and night vigils remain banned. Permission to travel for the funeral must also be sought from a magistrate or police station.
Evictions:
Evictions are not allowed under level 3. Eviction notices may be issued under level 3, but must be stayed until level 3 is over — “unless a court decides it is not just and equitable” to do so.
Gatherings:
Public gatherings remain banned under level 3 of the lockdown, except for religious gatherings and funerals (both under regulated conditions), work purposes, agricultural auctions and “professional non-contact sport matches”.
Initiation practices:
These have been completely outlawed under level 3, including attending initiation schools.
Places closed to the public:
The following places are closed to the public:
- gyms and fitness centres;
- sports grounds and fields, except for training of professional athletes of non-contact sports;
- fetes and bazaars;
- nightclubs;
- casinos;
- hotels, lodges, etc, unless for accommodation of tourists already confined to the facilities, for people needing accommodation for work purposes, or people in quarantine or isolation;
- public and private game reserves, except for people already confined there or for “private self-drive excursion activities”;
- private homes for paid leisure activities;
- conference facilities;
- on-consumption premises like bars, taverns and similar establishments;
- theatres and cinemas;
- museums;
- beaches and public parks.
Controlled visits by members of the public:
Visits to correctional centres, police holding cells, health establishments (except to receive treatment) or old age homes are prohibited.
Closure of borders:
SA's borders remain closed under level 3, except for transportation of fuel, cargo and goods. Humanitarian operations, repatriations, evacuations, medical emergencies and movement of diplomatic staff is permitted.
Foreign tourists who arrived in SA before the lockdown must stay in the country unless an evacuation is permitted by the relevant cabinet minister.
Transportation of cargo:
Rail, ocean, air and road transport is allowed to move to and from SA.
Public transport:
The transport minister will be required to issue directives regarding air travel, rail, bus and taxi services, e-hailing services, and private vehicles as more people return to work. Regulations to this effect were not communicated on Thursday.
Sale, dispensing and transporting of alcohol:
Alcohol can be sold under level 3 of the national lockdown by any outlet that is legally licensed. The alcohol can be sold between 9am and 5pm from Monday to Thursday. Friday, weekend and public holiday sales are prohibited. Consumption is not allowed at these facilities, and it must be removed from site.
Alcohol may be transported to the places of sale from May 29.
Tobacco, e-cigarettes, and related products:
These items remain outlawed, except for export.
Operation of economic and public sector:
All businesses may operate under level 3, except for:
- places where on-site consumption of food and liquor takes place;
- short-term home-sharing, letting, etc;
- passenger ships for leisure;
- conferences and events, including sport events;
- personal care services, including hairdressing, nail salons, tattoo parlours, etc; and
- tourist attractions, casinos and entertainment activities.
Those businesses with more than 100 people must minimise the number of people on site at any given time to ensure social distancing, and health protocols must be in place at all businesses at all times.
Also, employees over 60 or with comorbidities should be accommodated to prevent the risk of infection, including the possibility of these employees working from home.
Companies with more than 500 employees will have to draw up specific plans to, among other things: arrange transport for staff; stagger the return to work of staff; and screen employees for Covid-19 daily and submit that data to the health department.
Also, “compliance officers” must be put in place to, among other things, develop a return-to-work plan and ensure that hygiene and health protocols are followed.
Offences and penalties:
Any person who “convenes a public gathering” under level 3, breaks any of the level 3 restrictions or who prevents a recognised official from enforcing the level 3 regulations, is liable to a fine, or six months in prison, or both.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.